Photo by AJ Hasselquist "A Bugs Life" by AJ Hasselquist

"A Bug's Life"

30 mm 1/500 f/5 ISO - 800.

From Judge Kevin Hansen: "This monochromatic image of a grasshopper on a thistle seed head gives the feeling of a calm autumn evening. I like the balance of the off-center composition with the grasses curling over. Well done!"