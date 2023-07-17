Photo of the Week: July 17, 2023

× Expand Photo Credit: Craig Steitz The Dream Has Ended

From Judge Helene Fischman: "At first glance, this photograph evokes the nostalgia of the American West with its black and white detail of branches and leaves stretching over a house, perhaps colonial style. And then, the Sunset Road & Dead End sign grab your attention, reinforcing a sentimentality as we can almost hear Gloria Swanson saying “Mr. Demille, I’m ready for my close-up.” This photograph is a successful exercise in the classic paradox of old and new, with nature as the eroding force."