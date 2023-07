× Expand Photo Credit: Craig Steitz Endless Summers

From Judge Erin Maddox: "It's important to view this one as full screen as possible, there is much to take in. His message is impactful and the detail in the truth of this black and white photograph causes me to consider not only the damage we inflict on ourselves in the negligence of simple sunscreen, but how the deeper damage of our personal neglect catches up to us eventually. Always."