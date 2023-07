× Expand Photo Credit: Craig Steitz The Now and Zen of Three Lakes, WI

From Judge Kari Cobb: "I am attracted to all things Asian and all things Zen. So this picture and title caught my attention. I thought for sure it was taken somewhere in Asia, but come to find out it was taken in Northern Wisconsin. I now feel challenged to view Northern Wisconsin in a different way and find the “Zen” there. I like how photography can challenge us to change our perceptions."