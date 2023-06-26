Photo of the Week: June 26, 2023

× Expand Photo Credit: Joco Motion "My Sweet, Sweet Addiction"

From Judge Barbara Budish: "This is a very profound and well-executed statement photograph about addiction. The use of stark lighting draws your eye towards the focal point of a masked user faced with an array of drugs before him. He is grasping a fork and knife contemplating his “feast” with his attention on the viewer. Is the mask being worn to hide his identity out of shame, or risk of being found out and arrested or?

It’s up to the viewer and that’s what’s intriguing about the message being sent in this photo and thus the seriousness of this issue that has grown exponentially."