× Expand Photo Credit: Zach Lombardi Under The Bridge

From judge Kari Cobb: "I love this picture of the Third Ward in the winter. It has captured a moment in time. I can feel myself standing in this spot, gazing at the same view. I can feel the cold crisp air on my face, and when I breathe, the coldness goes down into my lungs. In our fast paced, changing world, it’s so nice to experience this timeless photo."