× Expand Photo by Yamir Gallegos "World Lights" by Yamir "Chobi" Gallegos

"World Lights"

Taken by 9-year-old Old Yamir "Chobi" Gallegos using a Samsung 10+.

From Judge Kris Gould: "What a gorgeous photo! The colors and lights are brilliant and the geometric shape reminds me of a snowflake. The positioning of the central star slightly to the right of center makes for an interesting composition."