Photo of the Week: November 27, 2023

"Wild Waves"

Wild waves crashing at McKinley Beach during Monday's storm.

From Judge Helene Fischman: "Because the holiday season is upon us, we are brought into the moment. This photo is urgently taking us into the now – to sit and linger in the now as we wonder with amazement at the waves and the magic each one brings. The human eye can’t capture and separate out the milliseconds as the wave laps the shore with such speed… but the CAMERA! The camera can let us sit in the eye of the storm and contemplate with gratitude. And as Eckhart Tolle said, “It is through gratitude for the present moment that the spiritual dimension of life opens up.”"