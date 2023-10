× Expand Photo Credit: T. Pipia Walking Into The Light

From judge Cindy Hansen: "The ethereal beauty of this photo creates a feeling of calm for the viewer. The composition includes a person on a path, an old tree, and a bench on the left for sitting and contemplating, all leading the eye to the filtered light shining down. I would love to see the color version of this photo which may add warmth of light and cool greens."