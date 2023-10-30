Photo of the Week: October 30, 2023

× Expand Photo by Tim Randall "Printemps à Paris" by Tim Randall "Printemps à Paris" by Tim Randall

Admiring the view through the giant Beaux-Arts clock of the Orsay Museum.

From Judge Barbara Budish: "There is a movement to stop the antiquated changing of the clocks as we’re about to “fall back” this early November 2023. So I found this photo timely, (pun intended)! It’s a high contrast black and white photo of the giant Beaux-Arts clock from the Orsay Museum in Paris. The Roman numerals demonstrate the historic age and character of this clock, along with the silhouettes of what I sense is a family, perhaps intergenerational as well! The viewer can still see the scene of Paris buildings in the background —making it a well balanced black and white image that illustrates good tonal range."