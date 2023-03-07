Adam Steffan, Theatre Director, Wauwatosa West High School

As the theater director at Wauwatosa West High School, I talk a lot about #varsitytheatre. This phrase drives everything we do within our school and community. It’s become part of our branding. We put it on everything—stickers, signage, t-shirts; and also use it as a reminder during rehearsal that creating excellence on stage (and off) is always our goal.

In recent years, a strong, profitable program has come to fruition through hard work, determination and consistent support from students, parents and administration. Our theater program involves students with diverse backgrounds and abilities in two productions a year. Our current production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella opens on March 10.

In addition to shows, I’ve built a theatre curriculum with seven class offerings that introduce students to foundational theatre skills, acting, improvisation, musical theater and production design.

The Wauwatosa community values the arts as evidenced by their continued support of our program. As a way of supporting our community in return, theater students volunteer at the local farmers market, participate in teaching theatre to local elementary school students, and sponsor families in need in partnership with a local food pantry.

Over the years, many have helped shape theater at Tosa West into something we value. I encourage students to remember what it feels like to be part of a process that creates so much good. While numerous alumni have gone on to successfully participate in collegiate level theatre programs, what’s more, is that students who have experienced theatre at West have benefitted from learning life skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, and confidence.

Recently, Tosa West Theatre was selected to represent Wisconsin as a result of “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition. This nationwide competition grants only one high school in every state the right to produce Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. Our production will be among the first-ever school productions anywhere in the world. We’re ready to take Wauwatosa by (snow)storm! Like Anna, I don’t know if I’m elated or gassy, but I’m somewhere in that zone! We are incredibly proud to have received this honor, thanks to our talented students and dedicated staff. See you in Arendelle - in November 2023.

We are grateful to continue sharing our story, inspiring creativity, and enriching our students and community with exceptional theater experiences.

Visit: tosawesttheatre.com