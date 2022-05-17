Alan Thompson-Wallace, Director & Owner of En Pointe Gallery & Gifts

An essential part of humanity is the need to connect with others and enjoy their energy. We are boosted by memorable interactions on encountering extraordinary people. Having a connection with art is equally energizing and inspirational.

I love working at Blick Art Materials as an Assistant Manager because I am able to witness and take part in the creative process; with both budding artists and those who have displayed their talents for many years. I love the satisfaction of helping people fulfill their need to create. As a central part of Milwaukee's art scene, Blick provides a hub for expanding ideas and a way for artists, like myself, to connect, learn and grow.

My curatorial objective when setting up En Pointe Gallery was to select uniquely talented artists who each have their own distinct voice. Each artist is well known either as an established artist in the Milwaukee area or on social media. Others have insane skills and deserve a place to call home. The unique voices of each artist harmonize well together. I want everyone who discovers En Pointe Gallery to feel like it is a welcoming space to all with unexpected, delightful, surprises.

Visit: @enpointegalleryandgifts