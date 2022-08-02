Amy Gnadt, Executive Director, Wauwatosa Historical Society

Did you know… that Wauwatosa was home to the Milwaukee Pickle Company? That Hoyt Park is named for the city’s first mayor? That the Little Red Store was once a harness shop?

I’ve learned all this since joining the Wauwatosa Historical Society, located at the corner of 74th St. and Hillcrest Drive. Our mission is to collect, preserve, and share the history of Wauwatosa through educational programs and the preservation of our headquarters, the Kneeland-Walker House.

I work with a wonderful staff and volunteers who give tours, conduct research, maintain the house, and help advance our mission. I enjoy collaborating with the library committee, since that matches my background as an archivist. There is always more to learn about the artifacts and photographs in the collection, and we love sharing these stories with our members and neighbors.

The Kneeland-Walker House is beautiful in every season, but the grounds are spectacular at this time of year. Our team of volunteer master gardeners meticulously maintain them in the Victorian style, with carefully planned flower beds and winding paths. I love the feeling that as we stand in the shadow of the historic house, we are also seeing new creations by talented artists.

This weekend, we invite you to support and enjoy these grounds where we host our annual Firefly Art Fair, August 6th & 7th from 10 am to 5 pm. A variety of media from artists and artisans will be on display and available for sale, including paintings, photography, ceramic, glass, acrylic, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, and more.

