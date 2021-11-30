Anthony Smith, Marcus Center, Director of Community Engagement and Inclusion

As the Director of Community Engagement and Inclusion, I’m responsible for stewardship of the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s (MPAC) vital community engagement and inclusion activities, including strategic planning, audience development, communication, plus educational and community programming. In addition, I am proud to lead MPAC’s efforts to present the annual MLK Birthday Celebration and Céasar Chávez event that spotlight the contributions of these great individuals and help keep their legacy alive with students throughout the region.

Marcus Performing Arts Center is committed to creating a more racially representative and equitable community at the Center and building bridges between diverse members of our community through high-quality arts entertainment. This fall, we launched new diverse, cultural programming that includes three new series -- Jazz, Dance, and National Geographic LIVE -- as well as an expanded MPAC Presents lineup of nationally and internationally touring artists with jazz legends such as Dianne Reeves, Terence Blanchard and David Sanborn; as well as renowned dance companies like Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre and Pilobolus. These artists and more represent some of the world’s best in the performing arts and we're excited to bring them to Milwaukee.

As part of our work to advance racial equity, diversity and inclusion at MPAC, we have committed to present a minimum of 30% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) artists throughout the season. We are thrilled that this season, BIPOC artists represent more than 50% of the artists we’re presenting. We are excited to welcome the whole community to come and experience arts like Nothing Else in MKE!

× Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Visit: MarcusCenter.org