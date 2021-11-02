Brian King, CEO Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Founded by three women with a mission to create a place where families in southeastern Wisconsin could learn and play together, the Betty Brinn Children's Museum opened in 1995 and has served 4.5 million children and families during the last 26 years. I became the CEO of the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in September 2019, just five months before the pandemic upended our operations and challenged our city in ways we never could have predicted. Many families struggled with employment, children were displaced from schools and isolation became the new normal. But Milwaukee and its institutions are resilient. Despite the uncertainty and adversity, organizations like the Betty Brinn Children's Museum persevered thanks to strong community support. And even though the pandemic is not yet behind us, we continue to press forward with our mission, our institutional growth and our path toward a new home with the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Some refer to Milwaukee as one of America's best kept secrets, and I couldn't agree more. Milwaukee is a diverse city with rich cultural roots. It's easy to see this diversity in our businesses, cultural institutions and special events. From the largest music festival in the world to the phenomena of racing sausages, Milwaukee has something for everyone!

