David Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Imagine MKE

At Imagine MKE, we believe that arts, culture, and creativity are transformative - they not only change people by helping us see and think differently, but they can also change neighborhoods, institutions, cities, and regions.

We work to harness and grow this transformative power of the arts, culture, and creativity in Milwaukee to create a more thriving and vibrant City by convening partners and stakeholders, connecting the work of artists and organizations, and amplifying the impact of our entire arts and creative eco-system. Essentially, we’re a Chamber of Commerce for arts, culture, and the creative industries.

One of our current projects is ensuring that 2% of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds gets invested in Milwaukee’s arts and creative ecosystem. Why is this important? Milwaukee currently only invests .02% in its non-profit arts and culture groups despite these organizations generating $225 million in annual expenditures and millions in state and local revenue.

Visit: Imagine MKE