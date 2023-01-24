Frank Almond, Violinist

For 25 years, I had the pleasure of playing Concertmaster for the Milwaukee Symphony. In the last nine years, my life has completely changed in ways I could never have imagined. I’ve been shot with a Taser, had my violin stolen and recovered (in that order), had my wife pass away far too soon, leaving me a single parent to two teenage girls (!), all the while keeping the plates spinning with a robust playing schedule all over the place. Although I had many great experiences with the MSO (especially during the years of Edo de Waart), I finally realized I had to do my own thing artistically and personally. There is so much left to do.

Lately, I have pondered the incredible melting pot of the arts scene in Milwaukee, and the constellation of opportunities this city has to offer, for audience and performer alike. It’s a completely different landscape than when I moved here, and we should all take advantage of that. Art can be like food in certain ways; I can’t imagine life without it.

When I suddenly had more freedom and less structure, the possibilities seemed endless (although dampened by the pandemic in many ways). I have tried to fully absorb that concept through all my personal ups and downs, and honestly, music probably saved my life. Now I’m consumed with projects like my concert series, working with the students at the Milwaukee Youth Symphony, teaching privately, touring a bit, and recording (next one out in May!) and taking it all in with my beautiful girls. So I really laugh when people ask me how I’m enjoying “retirement.”

When I travel around, I sometimes get that attitude from people that Milwaukee is still some Fonzi sort of backwater with little going on culturally. Although I certainly would like to keep it a secret, I always encourage them to come and check it out for themselves.

We are so fortunate in this community to have such an amazing array of artistic choices, another world I could’ve hardly imagined when I came here. If you have not already, please explore and support the incredible artistic gifts here, from ballet to sculpture and all the great museums, from giant musical spectacles to the intimacy of chamber music.

There is much artistic nourishment to be consumed here. Come and join us—all are welcome!

Almond will be performing "A History of Ragtime” with John Novacek, Piano, and Alexander Hersh, Cello, at Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College at 7 p.m., Monday, January 30.

Visit: FranklyMusic.org