Geraud Blanks, Chief Innovation Officer, Milwaukee Film

Though my position at Milwaukee Film is easily explained, my job title can be confusing for those who associate the word “innovation” with computer-based technology, expertise I have yet to acquire. As CIO, I implement new approaches to programming, marketing, outreach, and fund development, while improving established methods. Less a function of invention and more a process of inquiry and discovery, my work is collaborative, informed through dialogue with local communities.

While the obligation to make the city a more culturally inclusive and equitable place to live, work and play has always been a part of Milwaukee Film’s ethos, the past 24 months have reinforced the importance of community for myself and my colleagues. Without the fellowship between film lovers and festival patrons, the Oriental Theatre is just an old building with charming fixtures. In many ways, community-building is what we really do, and film is merely the tool we use to do the work.

That being said, human interaction—not water, oil, or sunlight—represents society's most precious natural resource. Lucky for us, providing safe spaces to convene, converse and celebrate is our superpower.

