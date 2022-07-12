Jacobo Lovo, Managing Artistic Director Latino Arts, Inc.

HOLA Milwaukee! Bienvenidos!

The Latino Arts teams encourages everyone looking to connect with the Hispanic community in Milwaukee to come visit us, as all are welcome at Latino Arts.

As a 501c3 non-profit organization, Latino Arts’ mission is twofold: highlight the cultural traditions of the Latin American and Caribbean community that contribute to our collective identity with its diverse and multi-generational heritage as well as utilizing those same traditions to build bridges for non-Hispanic individuals interested in getting to know our community and learn more about the culture.

We take great pride in solely featuring artists that are of the Latin American and Caribbean heritage. We feel privileged for the trust we are afforded to carry out our mission by our donors and funders and most importantly the diverse people that make up the Hispanic community in Milwaukee and across the United States by creating and nurturing this creative cultural space. With so many talented artists, we have a wide spectrum to draw from as we aim to feature traditions that are genuinely representational of our people.

Our upcoming season will continue to emphasize that rich diversity. Music, art, and culture are the vehicle on the cultural educational journeys we navigate to create a more empathetic community. Whether it’s an exhibit in our gallery, a concert on our stage, a culturally rooted workshop, one of our Lunch and Learn sessions, or a performance by our renowned Latino Arts Strings Program our mission is at the heart of everything we do.

We invite all interested in connecting with our community through the arts to visit us and participate in our programming.

Visit: Latino Arts