James Kieselburg, Director, Grohmann Museum at MSOE

ituated in the center of Milwaukee School of Engineering, the Grohmann Museum is a critical component in creating a dynamic vibrant campus community. In serving this role, the Museum’s impact resonates beyond the University into the Greater Milwaukee community.

So, from my perspective, the key to generating and maintaining support for the arts is community. I have witnessed all levels of support for Milwaukee arts in my time here—at the UWM Art Museum (now INOVA), The Haggerty Museum at Marquette, and now at the Grohmann Museum. Vital to each of these, and so many other arts venues and outlets, is embracing our various communities with wide-ranging programming demonstrating the value of investing in and supporting the arts in Milwaukee.

Few cities offer the variety that the Milwaukee arts community offers, consistently and of the highest quality. It is on further embracing community dialogue and partnerships that our future success, and future support of the arts in Milwaukee, rests.

