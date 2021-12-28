Jessie Garcia, Incoming News Director, CBS 58/Telemundo Wisconsin/WMLW

Milwaukee is bursting with a robust arts and culture scene that has meant so much to so many. Some of my favorite memories include taking my kids to the Nutcracker and the Holiday Folk Fair, one son performing with MYSO and another taking classes at First Stage, afternoons with my mom at the Art Museum, nights with my husband at the Milwaukee Film Fest, and festivals and concerts too numerous to count.

As incoming News Director at CBS 58/Telemundo Wisconsin I can’t wait to help highlight these exciting things. CBS 58 has a Sunday morning show that focuses on arts and culture every week. We are proud to highlight artists and profile musicians, dancers and others contributing culturally. Our weekday morning and evening shows also tell the stories of the local arts scene, with live interviews, performances and stories. For the last two years we’ve put a special focus on student performances in our CBS 58 Morning News Congratulates the Class of 2020 and 2021 Specials. Telemundo Wisconsin covers the local Hispanic and Latino culture like no one else. Amongst many things, we have a partnership with the Cesar Chavez organization, a partnership with Mexican Fiesta, a Hispanic Heritage Month series and a community outreach show each weekend where we invite people from the community to talk about events, programs or people making a difference.

CBS 58 and Telemundo Wisconsin also partner with the Milwaukee Film Fest. We look forward to providing viewers with even more in 2022. As your Hometown Station, we want to bring you closer to the rich offerings of our city and share the pride we all feel in where we live. And we’re always open to suggestions—reach out to us anytime to tell us what’s happening in your area.

Visit: CBS 58