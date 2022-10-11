Kelly Cannizzaro, Owner, ARTE Wine and Painting Studio

Acquiring Arte Wine and Painting Studio 6+ years ago has certainly proven to be a career opportunity of a lifetime. Growing up, I always wanted to be an artist and initially focused on art courses in college before graduating with a degree in psychology. The downtown/ “Village” area of Wauwatosa always held a very special place in my heart as my parents owned a local, small business just over the bridge from Arte where I spent a great deal of time during childhood. Fast forward 30 years, what I once remembered as the Wauwatosa Post Office is now Arte’s Classroom that is used for instructed painting classes and private events. When Arte went up for sale in 2016, I was enthusiastic to step in and make the studio my home away from home.

Arte most certainly embraces fun for all ages. Starting out young, Arte has been the perfect location to provide entertainment for kid’s birthday parties since the start of the business over a decade ago. The studio has also been honored to host elementary students for their “High Interest Days” for a handful of years and counting. More recently, we have begun finding ways to include elderly residents with their dose of art therapy by providing “Take Home Kits” to area nursing homes. From ladies night out to corporate team building to non-profit fundraisers, there is no demographic that our painting experiences have not touched.

With such a beautiful space to offer, lately we have enjoyed finding unique ways to showcase the studio. Since the Fall of 2020, we have been giving back to the community by hosting blood drives at the studio with the next drive set for Wednesday, November 23. Another new and exciting first for us will be hosting a comedy show on Sunday, November 13. The combination of the studio’s charm and our staff’s diversity truly makes an experience at Arte a desirable setting for all events and celebrations.

With the holidays around the corner, keep our “paint your pet” sessions in mind for thoughtful and personalized gifts to those who are impossible to shop for. Also, checkout our upcoming family classes which are a wonderful activity for spending time together this Fall!

Visit: ARTE