Lynne R. Dixon-Speller, Academic Dean / Founder Edessa School of Fashion

Edessa School of Fashion occupies an urban campus in the Third Ward of Milwaukee which gives it a natural street style edge. My husband and I chose the area because we wanted to create a pathway to careers in global fashion for Milwaukee creatives.

We educate our students to bring the art of fashion to everyday life. Fashion is Art, and should be respected as such.

Edessa offers a palette for fashion students to either create the canvas, or market it. We not only present the city’s best fashion shows, we also prepare our students for print work by presenting the OPP yearly calendar to benefit Courage MKE, an LBGTQI+ organization in the area.

We're proud to pave the student's pathway to community service, professional careers and jobs in the Milwaukee area and beyond.

