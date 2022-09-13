Mark Concannon, President/Executive Video Producer, Concannon Communications

In 20 years of anchoring Fox 6 Wakeup News, it was a joy and a privilege to host many segments promoting local authors, musicians and theater groups. Team members from the then fledgling Milwaukee Film Festival made regular appearances. And one of the highlights of my career was interviewing a young comedian from Waukesha. It was his first TV interview. His name was Frank Caliendo and his work on network television and in comedy clubs across the country now delights millions of Americans.

Since I launched my video company, Concannon Communications in 2010, I’ve stayed closely connected to the creative community. We’ve produced videos for the Milwaukee Symphony, Milwaukee Youth Symphony, Milwaukee Ballet, Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts and local musicians Willy Porter and Ethan Keller. Collaborating with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, we produced features promoting the Milwaukee Art Museum, Public Museum and Museum of Wisconsin Art.

My wife Janet and I are longtime subscribers to Next Act Theater and members of the Milwaukee Film Festival.

I was not born here. I came to Milwaukee in 1987, the sixth different outpost of my TV news career. But 35 years later, I consider myself quite fortunate to be able to say Milwaukee is my home. A big reason for that is the city’s rich cultural landscape that makes us the true heartbeat of Wisconsin.

It is an honor to have told and to continue to tell these wonderful stories, celebrating the innovative, visionary talent our town has to offer and how it enriches all of our lives.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Visit: Concannon Communications