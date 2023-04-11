Monica Miller, Manager of MIAD Gallery at The Ave

It’s my passion to bring creatives together. Over the past 10 years, I’ve created professional development opportunities for artists, designers, and creative entrepreneurs; organized public art installations over 55+ miles of rural landscapes; and been a consultant for local, national, emerging and established artists. I ran my own commercial gallery and event space from early 2018 to late 2019, Facilitating Situations, where I still occasionally perform online as an ad-hoc art agency and platform for a social practice. I have also guest curated art exhibitions and events with MKE<->LAX, Little House Gallery (Los Angeles), Nō Studios, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) and FemFest, and will produce an exhibition with Hawthorn Contemporary this summer.

As a 2013 Fine Arts alum of MIAD, I understand that the college is an important incubator for emerging artists and designers. The MIAD community has the potential to inspire critical thinking and produce an impact within our city and across the nation. I’m also firmly committed to the amplification and advocacy of Milwaukee’s creative talent and culture, while also acknowledging the deep divides in equity and access that hold back our potential to succeed together.

We are now one week into an exhilarating grand opening of the MIAD Gallery at The Ave, a supportive space for MIAD students, alumni, faculty and staff to show and sell their work in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. In my role as manager for MIAD Gallery at The Ave, I assist my MIAD community of students, faculty, staff, and alumni who desire to explore creative entrepreneurship and a relationship to market. I’m thrilled to maintain a vigorous standard of quality, professional exhibitions that are open and welcome to all—to those inside the MIAD community and to the public at large.

Over the next few weeks, I look forward to exploring “Dear Nature,” an exhibition from Sculpture Milwaukee located within The Avenue that includes artists from four Milwaukee area higher education institutions, including MIAD, and opens on Gallery Night, April 21. In addition to this, I invite you to view our inaugural exhibition at the gallery, “From This Point Forward: An Exhibition of MIAD Alumni,” which runs now through July 1. Stop by the gallery Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. to view work and shop from a talented group of artists, designers, and creators.

Visit: galleryattheave.miad.edu