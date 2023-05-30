Nancy Herro, Executive Director of Civic Music Milwaukee

Civic Music MKE is one of Milwaukee’s oldest arts organizations. You may know us by our legal name and our legacy—the Civic Music Association of Milwaukee. Once presenting the Civic Orchestra, Civic Band and an Artist and Ensemble Recital Series, our focus has shifted toward supporting music education and providing performance opportunities for young musicians in the greater Milwaukee area. Now celebrating our 104th season, we have endeavored to present programming that stays in step with our evolving community.

I am thrilled to be in my eighth season as Executive Director. But my own ties to Civic Music go back even further. In 1940, my grandfather, then the associate conductor of the Civic Orchestra, founded the Civic Band and conducted it for many years.

Civic Music has served as, and been a catalyst for, music in our community. Early Association minutes tell fascinating stories of citizens bringing big ideas to the Association; the need for Milwaukee to have its own orchestra, build a performing arts center, and even establish a public television station. These big ideas are now staples in our community.

Current programming reaches young musicians and celebrates the teachers and musicians who lift them up by showing them the joy of making music. Along with joy, studying music builds transferable life skills like critical thinking and collaboration. Our one-on-one lessons expose students to positive role models. Our High School Competition for advanced musicians provides high-level educational and performance opportunities. These are significant experiences students will carry forever; guiding them as they become contributing community members and leaders, likely to champion the importance of the arts in our world.

Civic Music also honors outstanding educators through the Educator Awards and area musicians and supporters of the arts through the Citizen Awards. And the High School Awards have been providing educators an opportunity to honor thousands of outstanding high school musicians since 1927. As it happens, I am proud to say that the iconic High School Award lapel pin has adorned my jewelry box for many years.

The Milwaukee area continues to be a thriving hub for great music-making. There are so many opportunities to experience music-making of all genres. And I know firsthand that musicians thrive with enthusiastic audiences. I encourage you to catch some live music. Get involved. Share the joy of music. Every effort is an investment in our community.

