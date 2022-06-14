Peggy Williams-Smith, President & CEO of VISIT Milwaukee

× Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal Peggy Williams-Smith

A live performance, walking through an art gallery, listening to a children’s choir, seeing a band at any of our local venues or festivals, taking in a Broadway show; these are all ways that engage our minds and souls. The arts are part of the fabric of our lives. They move us, inspire us, and tell stories that may not otherwise be told. I work with an incredible team at VISIT Milwaukee to tell the story of Milwaukee. The arts help us tell that story.

We incorporate the arts into our own event programming whenever possible. This includes Milwaukee-born artists Grace Weber and Mudy, and their infectious song “414” which pays homage to the city we all love. We’re thrilled that they’ll be performing this song at our Annual Meeting (open to the public), on June 29 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Through our marketing assets and earned media efforts, we work to remind locals that there’s so much to explore in their own backyard, especially in the arts community. At VISIT Milwaukee we understand that a thriving arts scene—one in which artists can make a living at their calling—is critical to a thriving Milwaukee. To this end, we have a huge push for UPAF fundraising each year, and we are currently looking at projects that engage the visual arts community.

An investment in the arts, is an investment in our community. I am lucky that at VISIT Milwaukee we get to be a vocal supporter of the important role the arts play in Milwaukees’ success.

