Shalina S. Ali & Fidel Verdin, Co-Executive Directors, TRUE Skool

Hip-hop culture continues to awaken the world on political and social issues while presenting a canvas for impactful, intersectional bridge building, locally, nationally and globally.

TRUE Skool, Milwaukee’s Center for Transformative Arts and Hip Hop Culture, winner of Milwaukee Downtown’s He(Art) of Downtown Award is a growing social movement that engages, encourages, educates, and empowers youth and communities. We embody the baseline (or bassline) for real transformation in Milwaukee. We are destroying what we call the “Smallwaukee silo mindset” by building intergenerational, cross-sector relationships and authentic experiences with our visionary team.

Through our one-of-a-kind agency, we publicly deliver professional visual artists, DJs, emcees, breakers and more expressions specific to hip-hop culture. By attracting unlikely collaborations both corporate & educational, we have cultivated an authentic network of local economic and creative career advancement opportunities. Are you ready to build with us?

Our participants are drawn to the unapologetic artistic and live performance aspects of our layered mission. They quickly get immersed in leadership experiences using teamwork and design thinking, finding solutions while tackling real world problems such as racial and environmental justice, poverty or finding ways for youth to maintain emotional wellness, even during a whole pandemic.

Collaboration is the driving force in hip-hop and our location in the ever changing Downtown, Milwaukee amplifies the importance of our citywide bridge building. We are honored to work side by side with a diverse young vanguard and our committed partners actualizing the equitable future we want to see in our city and beyond. TRUE Skool represents access and exposure to new opportunities for youth and families in the Milwaukee area that need it most and your support makes it all possible!

Visit: TRUE Skool