Sonya Thompson, Artistic Director, Ko-Thi Dance Company

As a child, art was always my passion, keeping me grounded and happy in any way possible. Coming from Jamaica to America, my dream was to become a professional commercial dancer, perhaps even performing alongside artists like Beyoncé. However, as life took its unexpected turns, I found myself becoming a teen mom at the age of 16, all while attending Milwaukee High School of the Arts as a dance major. Despite the challenges, dance became my safe space, where the judgment was cast aside and I could express myself freely.

During my time at the school, I had the privilege of witnessing Ko-Thi, a renowned African Dance Company, perform. It was at that moment I realized I could combine all my dance training into one cohesive form of expression, with no restrictions on body type or any other limitations. As a teen mom, I joined Ko-Thi in 2008, and to this day, I am proud to be part of their journey. In fact, even my children have now become involved in the company.

Performing African Dance in Milwaukee poses its own unique challenges. Given its strong cultural influence and historical connections to the ancestral roots of black people during the slave trade, I feel a deep sense of gratitude and humility to carry on this art form. I also recognize the responsibility I have to pass down the knowledge and wisdom that my supporters and mentors imparted to me when I first started. One particular mentor, Ferne Caulker Bronson, the founder and executive director of Ko-Thi Dance Company, saw something in me and invested time and energy to help develop my skills as an artist, leader, and businesswoman.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Being a part of Ko-Thi has opened numerous doors for me, providing opportunities in choreography, costume design, and collaborations with organizations such as Milwaukee Public Recreation and Milwaukee Public School. Together, we educate children about African dance, history, diaspora, and culture.

Ko-Thi has been a pillar in the Milwaukee community for 54 years, and next year, we will celebrate our 55th anniversary. The company's unwavering support ensures that artists in Milwaukee are paid for their rehearsals, performances, and concerts. As the Artistic Director of Ko-Thi, I envision a future where artists and my colleagues can pursue their passions full-time and receive salaries and benefits like a 401k plan, health insurance, dental coverage, and vision insurance.

Above all, I recognize that I stand on the shoulders of giants like Ferne Caulker Bronson and her teachers; I am honored to be a part of Ko-Thi. So, I invite you to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and on our website. Together, we can embrace the circle of truth, finding continuity, faith, and love through the power of African dance.

Visit: Ko-Thi.org.