Tom Fritz, Owner of Tom Fritz Studios, Inc

In 1983 I opened Tom Fritz Studios, providing photographic services for advertising, business, and corporate clients. We moved to the corner of 30th and Clybourn in 1987 where we are today.

The photography industry has changed dramatically over the decades to include the digital world. We managed to stay ahead of the curve, expanding to include scanning, retouching, large format inkjet printing, and digital consulting. For projects that require scans of film, photographs, or smaller originals, we can choose from an array of scanners appropriate for the task, the most notable of which are the Heidelberg Chromagraph S3900 drum scanner and the Heidelberg Nexscan flatbed scanner (pictured behind me). Both are unsurpassed in color and resolution for the vast array of projects that come through the door.

In recent years, the fastest growing segment of the business has been in the area of fine art reproduction. For artists navigating this world of pixels, color, and resolution, the terrain can be perplexing. We welcome collaboration, from students to established artists, galleries, and museums to produce giclée prints that yield accurate color, and faithfully reproduce the subtleties of texture and brushstroke. Through high-resolution scanning, digital capture, expert color management, and archival printing methods we can produce museum-quality prints for our clients. This collaborative spirit provides a vital hub for Milwaukee creatives keen to discuss new projects, share knowledge, or just catch up over a cup of coffee!

