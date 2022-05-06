American Players Theatre Set for 2022 Season

× Expand Photo: American Players Theatre - americanplayers.org American Players Theatre American Players Theatre

This year’s full season of performances continues the Spring Green company’s ongoing emphasis on greater diversity both in terms of casting and material.

The 2022 season’s nine productions run in repertory from June 11 through Nov. 20 in both the traditional Hill Theater as well as The Touchstone, APT’s intimate “black box” theater, offering a wide array of classics from a variety of eras. Here is a schedule of productions by month to help you plan your summer:

JUNE

• The Rivals by Richard Brinsley Sheridan. Love and wealth collide in this 18th century comedy of manners, which features the delightful Mrs. Malaprop assuring everyone that the course of true love never runs smoothly. It’s one of the types of shows APT does best. Opens in the Hill Theater June 11.

• Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen. In the 19th century, women often suffered under social mores regarding the dispensation of property and money, and so do the characters of this charming romance. But where there’s a will there’s a way, even in the most difficult situations. Opens in the Hill Theater June 17.

• The River Bride by Marisela Trevino Orta. Two sisters struggle with the challenges of love, but their points of view change when their father literally fishes a man out of the Amazon River in this lyrical fable. Opens June 17 in the Touchstone.

• Hamlet by William Shakespeare. The Bard’s greatest drama comes to life under the direction of APT company member James DeVita, who helms this familiar tale of deception, infidelity, treachery, and other family values. Opens June 24 in the Hill Theater.

• The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney. Two brothers—one a hard worker, the other an ex-con—come together in conflict in their Louisiana Bayou home in this expressive tale influenced by West Africa’s Yoruba people and directed by APT company member Gavin Lawrence. Opens June 28 in the Touchstone.

AUGUST

• A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry. A classic and much revered story of growing up Black on Chicago’s south side in the 1950s, UW-Madison alumna Hansberry’s tale involves a sudden influx of wealth that changes a family’s lives in ways they don’t expect. Opens Aug. 5 in the Hill Theater.

• Love’s Labour’s Lost by William Shakespeare. One of the Bard’s earliest comedies, directed by APT artistic director Brenda DeVita, explores what happens to three men who swear off women to pursue their studies when they suddenly find a French princess in their midst. Opens Aug. 12 in the Hill Theater.

• The Moors by Jen Silverman. In this whimsical satire and send up of the Bronte sisters’ works, a governess arrives at a remote manor house, only to discover there are no children to govern. Opens at The Touchstone on Aug. 13.

OCTOBER

• Stones in His Pockets by Marie Jones. APT company members Nate Burger and Marcus Trushinski handle many roles in this heartbreaking and hilarious tale of two ne’er do wells in a down-on-its-luck Irish town who get the reprieve of a lifetime when a Hollywood production company comes to make a movie in their town. Opens Oct. 27 in the Touchstone.

For more information and tickets to each performance visit americanplayers.org.