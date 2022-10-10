Book Smart ‘Arthur’ and his First Stage Musical

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage 'Arthur and Friends Make a Musical!' Brandite Reed, Vivian Madson, and Zach Thomas Woods in First Stage 'Arthur and Friends Make a Musical!'

Who knew that Arthur the aardvark can sing and dance? And do it all so well?

The bespectacled and beloved children’s book character has been brought to life onstage in an entertaining and delightful world premiere musical at First Stage children’s theater.

Arthur and Friends Make a Musical! is based on the books and characters created by Marc Brown with book and lyrics by John Maclay and music and lyrics by Brett Ryback, who also serves as the music director. And even though Arthur has been around since 1976, he’s still in the 3rd grade and dealing with all the problems a third grader faces at his age. This time around, it’s writing and performing in his school’s big show for the entire city of Lakewood. And the intellectual Arthur has to decide between a big showy musical number or something more simple and heartfelt, truer to his book smart nature.

The inherent fun of this production is watching all the different ideas his friends and family suggest: his younger sister, D.W. (Gia Love Deacon) is obsessed with aliens; Muffy (Silver Anderson) is concerned with social issues; Francine (Alice Rivera) is all about high fashion; friend Buster (Ryon Davis) loves a mystery; and good friend Brain (Charlie Cornell) is well, brainy.

And then there’s Arthur. Opening night saw the Elwood Cast of children actors who did a great job and, in particular Vivian Madson as Arthur. Madson truly made Arthur come alive with equal parts intellectual, indecisive, self-reflective and sensitive. When he sings about his dog, Pal, and how much easier life would be “if I had the live of my dog,” we know he really means it. It’s complicated enough having to make choices, even in the 3rd grade.

The cast of adult actors fare just as well; Arthur’s mom (SaraLynn Evenson); Arthur’s Dad (Zach Thomas Woods who delights in the additional role of the mythical detective Ulysses Baggypants) and in particular, James Carrington as the the students’ excitable, exuberant and very funny teacher, Mr. Ratburn.

Arthur and his friends, do indeed, make a musical. And when Arthur finally takes to the stage, his performance— and message—well worth remembering for us all—young and old.

Arthur and Friends Make a Musical! runs through Nov. 6 at the Todd Wehr Theater, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Riverwalk entrance. Suggested for families with young people, ages 5+. Running Time: 75 minutes (plus a 10+ minute intermission). For more information, call the Box Office: 414-267-2961 or visit: firststage.org