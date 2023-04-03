‘Frozen’ Brings Special Magic to the Marcus PAC

× Expand Disney 'Frozen' banner

We all know the song. It goes like this: “Let it…” Well, you know the rest.

It’s from Frozen, and that means it’s a Go! Specifically, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center for a 10-day run. And for all those Frozen fans, winter will last just a little bit longer—at least on stage—as we welcome spring.

But onstage in Frozen, it’s a winter that never ends after Princess Elsa ascends to the throne and runs off, accidentally using her magical powers and plunging the kingdom into snow and ice. Her princess sister, Anna, sets out to find her and rescue Elsa and their kingdom.

Frozen the musical is based on Frozen the movie, which came out in 2013. The stage musical has been in existence since 2017 and follows the same storyline, with some notable differences from the movie: a narrator provides backstory; there are new songs; and characters are more developed, especially in the relationship between sisters Elsa and Anna.

Photo: Disney Theatrical Productions Lauren Nicole Chapman Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna in 'Frozen'

In the upcoming Milwaukee run of Frozen, Lauren Nicole Chapman portrays Anna, a role she’s become very familiar with since the musical was in the early stages of development. She’s watched the character of Anna evolve over time into the emotional beacon of positivity and hope amid the endless dark and cold in her sisterly search.

“That is what makes [each] Anna unique and genuine. The joy of Anna is in her unwavering optimism and need to connect with her sister,” explains Chapman. “That has been the constant I’ve noticed over the course of the show’s history and it’s what I think makes this story so successful.”

Having played the pivotal role of Anna in a number of productions, Chapman finds ways to keep the role interesting for the audiences—and herself as an actor.

Yearning for Connection

“I love how playful Anna can be, and that’s certainly something I try to keep fresh nightly. This idea that she is just yearning for connection makes it easier to tap into that consistently,” Chapman emphasizes. “We can all identify with that want in some way and it helps to keep me on this journey of discovery and play.”

Part of the inherent joy of any film-to-stage production is the anticipation of how favorite characters and scenes translate live, three dimensionally and in real time. And when that happens, sometimes the unexpected also happens as the actor remembers in one particular incident.

“Oh gosh. One time the fire alarm went off during a scene before ‘Love is an Open Door’ and the whole theatre had to evacuate including the entire cast in costume,” the actor recalls. “Everything was totally okay, but it was definitely a sight to see. I was in a ballgown in downtown San Francisco. It was pretty funny.”

But that is what makes going into a theater and sitting down and watching a story unfold, like Frozen, so captivating for audiences of all ages. Unlike a movie which is always exactly the same, live performance create its own special magic, especially with the story of Frozen.

“My favorite thing about live theater is how no show is exactly the same, and I feel this is certainly true for me and my journey with Anna,” Chapman says, adding, “She’s constantly teaching me something new.”

Frozen runs through April 6-16 in Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Uihlein Hall. Run time: two hours, 15 minutes with one intermission. Recommended for ages six and up. For more information, call: 414-273-7121, or visit marcuscenter.org.