‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Rocks at Marcus Performing Arts Center

× Expand Photo: Marcus Performing Arts Center Jesus Christ Superstar at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Even at 50, Jesus Christ Superstar still has audiences bobbing their heads to rock anthems while entrancing them with the ancient story of Jesus’ last days. Opening night of the 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar at The Marcus Performing Arts Center on Tuesday was nothing short of sensational. The theater was crowded with fans of all ages—from those who have been around for all 50 years to newer and younger faces who hollered at the sight of Herod in drag.

The idea of a religious hard rock opera was a tough sell in 1970, but now-famous music composer Andrew Lloyd Webber somehow created a huge success out of it with multiple Broadway revivals, concert presentations and record releases. Based on significant biblical events such as the Last Supper, praying in Gethsemane, and Judas’ betrayal leading to Jesus’ crucifixion, Jesus Christ Superstar is able to liven an old tale through ‘70s-inspired rock music. Although the original production was met with many protests, the 50th revival tour is now met with a roaring applause.

Director Timothy Sheader marks the 50th anniversary of this iconic Broadway production with a striking set, unbelievable cast, and a fresh take on the decades-old musical. The enticing choreography by Drew McOnie modernizes Webber’s long-lived music and keeps the audience on the edge of their seat.

With the entirety of the musical focusing on the fractured friendship of Judas and Jesus, a lot of pressure was put on the shoulders of Eric A. Lewis (Judas) and Aaron LaVigne (Jesus). But both measured up to the pressure and gave stunning performances. Lewis’ powerful vocals shook the house down while LaVigne’s take on “Gethsemane” brought an emotional and reflective moment to the show.

Jenna Rubaii’s voice captured the tender character of Mary Magdalene which had the audience tearful during “I Don’t Know How To Love Him.” After a series of serious and emotionally raw scenes, Paul Louis Lessard (Herod) has the audience laughing and cheering before having to sing a single note. A clear audience favorite, Lessard livens the mood with platform heels, long eyelashes, and a black-and-gold bodysuit.

The set of this high-energy musical was the only simple aspect of the show. With its industrial feel, the backdrop made room for the ensemble to take control of the stage with their interpretive dance moves. Meanwhile, above the action on stage, the orchestra rocked on a second level balcony. Throughout the show, there were bright lights that shifted from harsh backlighting to a soft halo glow which served to keep emotions at a high.

Those who are longing for an intense rock and dance concert after a nearly two-year long theater hiatus will find that the 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar fits the bill.

Jesus Christ Superstar continues through Nov. 28 at The Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Uihlein Hall. For tickets, check their website marcuscenter.org/show/jesus-christ-superstar, call 414-273-7206, or visit the box office at 929 N. Water St. Audience members of ages 12 and above will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance date.