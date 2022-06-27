Joyous Fun Ahead in Bombshell’s ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’

× Expand Photo: Bombshell Theatre Co. - Facebook Bombshell Theatre Co. 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' Bombshell Theatre Co. 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' at Hart Park

Older readers may recall a popular family film from 1968, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, starring Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes. Now, Milwaukee’s Bombshell Theatre Company offers a stage version that opened last weekend in Wauwatosa’s Hart Park. The musical is delightful from start-to-finish, promising a magical car, candy-making, funny villains and a love match between a quirky inventor and a candy heiress.

Bombshell Theatre’s version is a faithful representation of the film, although technically it is based on a stage adaptation by Jeremy Sams. Music and lyrics are from Disney collaborators Richard and Robert Sherman. This same team scored a massive hit a few years earlier with Mary Poppins. (You’ll see similarities between the two films, especially in production numbers such as “Me Ol’ Bamboo,” involving high-stepping carnival workers. It is reminiscent of the chimney sweep song in Mary Poppins.)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang gets its name from the engine noise emitted by an ancient racing car that is rescued from the junk heap by an inventor. Like Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty is also set in England. The film originally was supposed to reunite Van Dyke with his Poppins co-star, Julie Andrews. But Andrews dodged a bullet when she declined the role. Chitty Chitty may have garnered an Academy Award for its title song, and even had a Broadway production in 2005. But it never reached the acclaim of Mary Poppins, undoubtedly one of the best family films of all time.

A Handful of Memorable Tunes, A Fast-moving Plot

Still, there is much to enjoy in this outdoor version. Bombshell’s founders, Tim Albrechtson and Eric Walsh, both appear in this production. Walsh is zany inventor Caractacus Potts, who cares for his two children after his wife’s death. Walsh is appealing as a tender-hearted father who wants nothing more than to make his children happy. The company’s other co-founder, Tim Albrechtson, is a comic gem as the childlike “bad guy,” Baron Bomburst. The production is directed by Michael Pocaro.

The plot thickens as the Baron also tries to steal “chitty chitty” from Potts, with the help of two henchmen (Becky Cofta and Thom Cauley). Instead, the henchmen mistakenly steal Grandpa Potts (Glenn Villa) and bring him to the fictional country of Vulgaria. Grandpa is instructed to create a copy of chitty chitty, with the aid of a group of evil scientists. Meanwhile, Caratacus, his children and a newfound friend, Truly Scrumptious (Abby Urban), embark on a journey to rescue Grandpa from the clutches of the Baron and Baroness (Madison Nowak).

An impressive cast of 24 actors dance, sing and act their way into the audience’s hearts. In addition to the title tune, many others will rekindle fond memories, such as: “Truly Scrumptious,” “Toot Sweets,” “Hushabye Mountain,” the aforementioned “Me Ol’ Bamboo” and “Roses of Success.” The other songs are less inspiring, and a couple of them could be dropped to lessen the show’s running time of two hours and 20 minutes (with intermission). That’s simply too long for a children’s show. Besides, after sunset, the lack of stage lighting becomes apparent.

Thankfully, the cast is outfitted with hidden microphones. This means audience members need not sit within a few feet of the stage to hear every lyric and bit of dialogue.

While most of the folks at Friday’s opening performance brought their own lawn chairs, the company rents its own resin-covered folding chairs for $5 each. Intermission offers a chance to buy a snack, soda, beer and wine from the concession stand.

Conflict Between Forces of Good and Evil

Since the film (and stage show) are based on a children’s novel by James Bond creator Ian Fleming, it’s no surprise that the show has a dark underside. For instance, Vulgaria has a “no child” policy. The country’s children are forced to live in sewers beneath the castle, in fear of being caught by the Child Catcher (a wily and convincing Marcee Doherty-Elst). At one point, the Potts children are lured inside the Child Catcher’s cage and wheeled offstage. There’s also a scene in which the Baroness mistakenly kills one of Vulgaria’s soldiers with a rifle. This may be too intense for some children, especially those under age 6.

Of course, the large number of children in the cast should captivate those kids in the audience, perhaps even kindling an interest in live theater. As the two Potts children, Charlie Cornell and Bella Bloxham are especially convincing. Both actors will enter eighth grade in fall. The other children are mostly seen during production numbers (with choreography by Kara Ernst-Schalk). Music director Tracy Garon keeps everyone on key to the show’s pre-recorded music. The adult players have particularly strong voices, led by Eric Welsh (Caratacus) and Abby Urban (Truly).

One of the best scenes involves the Toymaker (Mike Shelby), who now makes toys only for the Baron. His latest creations are presented as a birthday gift. Caractacus and Truly appear as the mechanical, wind-up dolls. As the Baron claps with glee, the two “dolls” sing and move appropriately.

Costume designer Katie Meylink dresses her cast in a colorful palette of pastels, which are a nice counterpoint to the black outfits worn by the villains. Wigs and makeup are by Eric Welsh. The sets, consisting mainly of painted flats, are also by Katie Meylink.

The Car is the Star

But the show’s “star” attraction is the full-sized chitty chitty car, which dazzles with its appealing trim and working headlights. The car carries Caractacus, Truly and the Potts children off to Vulgaria (with the assistance of some stagehands). One’s imagination is needed to make the car float on water and fly through the air, although this is not difficult to do.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang offers a wonderful chance for families to enjoy the summer weather and each other in a lovely setting. The show is performed on a covered stage, located near the park’s splash pad and play equipment. However, Saturday’s performances were canceled due to inclement weather. Before heading off to the park, ticket holders may want to consult the company’s website for information.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang continues through July 2 on the Rotary Stage at Wauwatosa’s Hart Park, 7300 W. Chestnut Street. Some days have performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, click on bombshelltheatre.org or call 414-622-0234.