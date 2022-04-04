Likeable, Lightweight ‘Bubble Boy’ Musical is Hilarious Fun in West Allis

× Expand Photo: Bombshell Theatre Company - Facebook Bombshell Theatre Company "Bubble Boy" Joey Chelius in Bombshell Theatre Company's "Bubble Boy"

One of Milwaukee’s newest theater companies, Bombshell Theatre, made its impressive debut earlier this year with a wonderful production of the musical Funny Girl. Now the troupe is back on the boards with its second musical, Bubble Boy. This delightful show opened last weekend at Inspiration Studios, a small art gallery and theater space located near Milwaukee’s State Fair Park in West Allis.

While many theater lovers are familiar with the story of Funny Girl, the show that launched Barbra Streisand to stardom, few have ever heard of the history behind Bubble Boy. Older readers may recall the 1976 made-for-TV movie, The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, starring a young John Travolta and Diana Hyland as his mother. Hyland ended up winning an Emmy award for her performance. The film was based on the true story of a boy born without any natural immunities who was forced to live in a plastic bubble until he died at age 12.

A remake of the film was launched in 2001, with Jake Gyllenhaal playing Jimmy, the isolated youth. Swoosie Kurtz played his mom. Eventually, Jimmy falls in love with the girl-next-door, Chloe. But he cannot share his feelings with her.

In a bizarre turn of events, Jimmy is destined to stop Chloe’s wedding to a jerk (à la Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate) so that he can marry her himself. The film, with a screenplay by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, was a box office flop. However, over the years it has developed a cult-like following.

Soon, the team of Paul and Dario decided to remake their screenplay into a musical. The show opened in 2008, but it didn’t make its Off-Broadway debut until 2013. The show made a cast recording (with Alice Ripley), and the album attracted its own following. Meanwhile, Paul and Dario went on to write the scripts for the animated “Despicable Me” films.

More than Scratching the Surface of Bubble Boy’s Humanity

For all the wackiness that ensues in Bubble Boy, Bombshell co-creators Tim Albrechtson and Eric Welch never forget that the show has plenty of heart. The two-hour show (with intermission) takes the audience into the world of a young boy who just wants to be like anyone else. Woefully unprepared for adulthood, Jimmy (convincingly played by Joey Chelius) is coddled by his over-protective mother (Jennifer Larsen). Even as Jimmy nears his 21st birthday, he thinks that the only magazine published is Highlights, and the only TV show is ”Veggie Tales.”

Larsen, who plays her role like Barbara Billingsley on a bad acid trip, further distorts Jimmy’s world by reading him fractured fairytales. As she tells it, all the characters eventually run away and die.

No wonder Jimmy is immediately interested in a teenage girl, Chloe (Rae Elizabeth Paré), who moves in next door. Eventually, Chloe comes over to check him out. Trailing close behind her is Jimmy’s mother, who constantly sprays the air with a can of Lysol. Despite the mother’s objections, the two teens form a bond.

Although most of the musical’s songs are forgettable, Paré does an especially nice job with Act I’s “Falling for the Boy.” In the song, Chloe claims she’s just interested in Jimmy as a friend. (Music and lyrics are by Cinco Paul.)

Meanwhile, a couple of other neighborhood boys are vying for Chloe’s attention. Mark (Adrian Ford) and Shawn (Cody Lindau) are so outrageously funny as the goofy, hormone-addled teens that they practically steal every scene. Mark and Shawn are supposedly forming a rock band. But instead of playing real instruments, they seem content with “strumming” an air guitar (as if channeling actor Jack Black in School of Rock).

The attractive Chloe decides that her life isn’t going anywhere after high school graduation. So, she decides to marry Mark. In the hilarious song, “Something Called Forever,” Mark hints that his future with Chloe will also include a permanent spare room for his pal, Shawn.

Tiny Stage Can Barely Contain Production Numbers

One of the show’s highlights is its production numbers, which are crammed onto the tiny stage. (Keep in mind that the entire stage width can only contain eight people standing beside each other.) The cast of 10 appears regularly in many scenes, including the opening number, prom night, in the desert (more on this later), outside the church and the finale. Cody Lindau provides choreography that is more like stage movement, with characters being careful not to bump into each other. Some of Lindau’s best dance moves are intentionally corny, such as Jimmy’s encounter with members of a cult.

The music, under the direction of Ashley Sprangers, is pre-recorded. Set designer Katie Meylink makes room on the small stage by showing projections of different locales on a screen. As costume designer, she is tasked with providing everything from prom dresses to motorcycle gang attire, not to mention a wedding dress. Lighting designer Joshua Groth does a good job with relatively few lighting instruments. The sound is provided by Instrumental Motion.

Whereas all of Act 1 is in Jimmy’s home, where he is protected by his room-sized plastic bubble, things branch out considerably in Act II. Wearing a portable blue bubble suit, Jimmy races across the country to stop Chloe’s wedding.

Along the way, he encounters an upbeat cult-type group of bus travelers, a motorcycle gang riding in the desert, and a gay, vegan, ice cream truck driver. Jimmy uses various modes of transportation to reach his goal. Along the way, one of his songs, “I Stole a Bus,” is particularly humorous.

Too Many Fine Actors to Mention

Although limited space prohibits more than a few brief words about other actors, one standout surfaces. As a biker named Slim, Kurtis Wolf displays a fine grasp of his character (as well as a lovely voice). He and the other bikers (all women dressed as tough guys and wearing moustaches) sing the memorable “Regret.” The singing and choreography make this one of the show’s best moments.

Director Eric Welsh keeps things moving at a fast clip, which is especially important in the second act. Regardless, things seem to drag a bit about halfway through Act II, and a couple of the musical numbers could be condensed or cut. As a result, the show seems to run about 15 minutes too long.

However, there’s one scene that must be kept at all costs. The gay, vegan ice cream truck driver (Cody Lindau) is trying to escape the police when he hits – and kills – a cow crossing the road. With cornball special effects reminiscent of the old TV show, “Hee Haw,” this scene is not to be missed.

Although this show is all in fun, Jimmy’s isolation may seem more relevant today in this pandemic world. People everywhere can relate to their own sense of isolation, loneliness and, in some cases, grief. As the pandemic era seems to ebb and flow, audiences may find themselves yearning for their own “bubble.” This musical may not have all the answers, but it certainly will take one’s mind off of today’s headlines.

Bubble Boy continues through April 10 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. For tickets, visit bombshelltheatre.org. Vaccination cards and COVID-19 test results are not required. Masks are optional.