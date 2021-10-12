Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Brings Broadway’s ‘STEW’ to the Stage

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Milwaukee Chamber Theatre - STEW

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 2021-2022 live performance season opens with STEW, a moving story of women, family, overcoming emotional obstacles and the healing power of cooperative cooking. STEW runs Oct. 22 through Nov. 7 at the Cabot Theater, 158 N. Broadway.

Written by Zora Howard and directed by Malkia Stampley—actor, Milwaukee Black Theater Arts Festival artistic producer and co-founder of Bronzeville Arts Ensemble—the play centers around three generations of women in the Tucker family, who must work together to make a crucial meal.

Stampley, who has previously directed the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s annual production of Langston Hughes’ “Black Nativity,” said she “fell in love” with STEW after seeing the original Broadway production in February 2020. “I saw the piece and felt immediately that it resonated so deeply with me,” she said. “I felt it was universal.” Stampley added that she was especially drawn to a family drama focusing entirely on women. “It’s poetic; there’s a little bit of heart in it as well. The characters are flawed; they’re trying to connect. It’s the perfect piece for today.”

Black Theater

Although the live MCT production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, STEW was presented as a full-length reading at the 2020 Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, a virtual festival celebrating Milwaukee’s Black theater community and artists. The Festival, a collaboration between local arts and theater groups, including Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, Black Arts MKE, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Lights! Camera! Soul!, was held again this August and September, with live productions and COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

STEW’s small but dynamic cast includes Olivia Dawson, Krystal Drake, Malaina Moore and Sola Thompson. “It’s a very strong ensemble piece—they are a powerhouse group, for sure,” Stampley said.

Though the return to live theater has not been without challenges such as intense rehearsals, Stampley is glad to be back. “It’s special; it’s a gift,” she added. “The audience has been the missing piece for the last 19 months. This season that MCT put together is very much in consideration of the time we are in. MCT staff has gone above and beyond to make it happen.”

Join MCT at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 for ViewPoints, a free presentation about STEW’s themes prior to the play’s performance. Talkbacks, informal post-play discussions, will be held Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. During TalkTheatre, learn about the STEW production behind the theater curtain at 12 p.m. Oct. 27.

To purchase STEW tickets, visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org/stew or call the MCT box office at 414-291-7800.