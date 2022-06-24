Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Welcomes New Production Manager

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Chamber Theater Noele Stollmack Noele Stollmack

The addition of a passionate, driven professional to any theater company is always a welcome occurrence, and Noele Stollmack joining the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre as their new production manager is just that. Her love for theater, coupled with her longevity in the industry, makes her a valuable addition to the theater company. “I’m excited to be working in a theater company again,” Stollmack says. “And I’m excited to be in the Third Ward.”

Raised in a theater-centric family, her father, a television director, and older sister an actress, she spent her childhood immersed in the world of performance. “Theater was the natural progression for me from a very early age,” says Stollmack. “I was always in the theater.”

Throughout her career, Stollmack has gained extensive experience, both in lighting and production management. She’s lit up some of the most impressive stages in the world, including Carnegie Hall, The Santa Fe Opera House, The Sydney Opera House, The Library of Congress Theatre, The Houston Grand Opera, and many more. As a production manager, Stollmack spent 18 years with Milwaukee’s Florentine Opera. Before that, she worked at Tina Packer’s Shakespeare and Co. in Massachusetts. “I’m just really excited to be working with the theater company in town,” says Stollmack.

She is looking forward to an upcoming season of intimate, compelling shows, such as Where Did We Sit on the Bus? which combines theater, concert, poetry and solo performance. “This truly will be a one-of-a-kind theater experience,” says Stollmack. “I’m looking forward to continuing their mission. They’re looking to be representative of the community we live in, inclusive and diverse.”

For more information on upcoming performances, visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org/22-23season.