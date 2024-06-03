Murder Mystery at Sunset Playhouse

× Expand Photo courtesy Sunset Playhouse Sunset Playhouse's ‘Rehearsal for a Murder’ Sunset Playhouse's ‘Rehearsal for a Murder’

It’s all talk and little action in Rehearsal for Murder at Sunset Playhouse. The production opened last weekend and plays through June 16 at the Furlan Auditorium in Elm Grove.

This long-established theater deserves credit for offering something to suit every theatrical taste, from comedies and tragedies to dramas, musicals and cabarets. It lends a professional polish to the concept of “community theater.” In this inflationary era, it also provides a budget-friendly evening out for couples and theater lovers of every kind. For decades, Sunset Playhouse has been a warm, welcoming place where you are always greeted with a smile and, upon departing, offered a cheery, “thanks for coming.”

Despite its fine level of local acting talent, however, Rehearsal for Murder never rises above a mediocre level of TV sitcom-type humor and feeling of suspense. The play is very talky with little action to distract one’s attention. The show was adapted by DD Brooke from a television play by Richard Levinson and William Link.

On the positive side, audience members may not guess the murderer before the mystery is revealed (no spoilers here). This certainly helps to maintain one’s attention throughout.

Under the leadership of director Carol Dolphin, a dozen or so actors play their roles in constructing a plot that revolves around a noted playwright; his fiancé, a leading lady; a close-knit cast of other actors; a veteran stagehand and the playwright’s secretary. Rehearsal for Murder is set in a Broadway theater in 1935.

The Abrupt Demise of Leading Lady Monica Welles

As Monica Welles, the leading lady and soon-to-be-bride, Alicia Rice’s performance stands out—until she dies under mysterious circumstances. Her bereft boyfriend, Alex Dennison (Jason Peregoy), attempts to convince the authorities that her death is actually a homicide. (Peregoy’s performance is excellent, and his steady presence goes a long way to maintaining the plot’s credibility.)

In order to prove his case for homicide, Dennison stages a re-enactment of the night before Monica dies. He uses the furniture from Monica’s apartment (retrieved from a storage unit) and positions it onstage. He then hands out “scripts” and assigns “roles” to his friends that are similar to their real-life capacities. For instance, producer Belia Lamb (Antoinette Stikl) is asked to recite a scene in which she (as a producer) collects insurance money for the sudden absence of her play’s star. In this way, Dennison creates plausible motivation for almost everyone onstage to be complicit in Monica’s murder.

All of these players-within-a-play do a credible job in making their characters believable. As Ernie the stagehand, Jim Feeley makes a minor character memorable. Some of the other “actors” are capably brought to life by William Molitor, Brigid O’Brien and DJ Slater. As a police officer who shifts identities during the play, Jacob B. Regenfelder impresses with his chameleon-like transformations. Dennison’s secretary (Kristin Long) does the most she can with her underwritten role.

The play’s sets (by Katie Johnson) are effective but minimal, with lighting by Mike Van Dreser. The sets’ overall effect is heightened by a series of realistic projections (by Eric Welch). Costumes (by Kate Dombrowski) reflect the mid-1930s timeframe. Credit goes to props designer Lynn Ludwig-Franitza for securing the rotary telephones which are used throughout the production.

Sunset’s Rehearsal for Murder may not be a life-changing experience in the theater, but it does offer a fun night out for couples, friends and mystery lovers.

Rehearsal for Murder runs through June 16 in the Furlan Auditorium at Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall Street, Elm Grove. The play runs about 1 hour, 45 minutes and has one intermission. For tickets, visit sunsetplayhouse.com, or call the box office at 262-782-4430.