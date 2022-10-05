Northern Sky’s Original Production of ‘Sunflowered’

× Expand Photo: Northern Sky Theater Northern Sky Theater 'Sunflowered' cast Northern Sky Theater 'Sunflowered'

Without giving away the plot, the opening number of Sunflowered, lays plenty of cards on the table. And the hand-lettered sign at a campground that reads “Difficult Trail,” offers a subtle roadmap.

In Northern Sky’s production, six women with deep roots are summoned for a rustic getaway. Day-to-day juggling of priorities has become an accepted way of life, as evidenced by all actors on cellphones. Talking, sure—but are they really communicating? The camping trip nudges memories but also magnifies how far each of their lives have taken them.

As the mother of two pivotal characters, Alexis J. Roston’s Marthie organizes the surprise gathering. The center holds thanks to her sagacious ability to allow the others to find their own paths. Her daughters and their lifelong friends have grown apart. As adults, their need to reconnect has never been greater.

The group recall the trip years before, bonding to become Sunflower Sisters, declaring, “When there is no sun, sunflowers face each other.”

'Sunflowered' logo

As grown women they recall the ideal set by Papa Hue—husband to Marthie and father to Shayla (Lachrisa Grandberry) and Rain (Ayanna Bria Bakari), a standard that can’t be matched by Tinder apps Christian Mingle. It plays on the notion that all a woman needs is a perfect man to complete her life. Or does she?

As performed by the actors, the songs allow the characters to address the audience, drawing on confidence and the hesitation of revealing life-altering news or long-unspoken truths that must be dealt with. Lighter moments come from double-entendres like when Rain’s partner Frankie blurts “there’s always tomorrow.” The group quickly explain to her how in Wisconsin fish frys only happen on Fridays.

Positioned stage right, the unobtrusive four-piece band’s rock/pop/jazz arrangements of playwright Berry’s original songs were nearly transparent. In tone, many of the songs spoke with the sincerity of the original Broadway recordings of Hair.

The Door County camping trip allows a space for the group of women to call each other on the carpet. Jenga blocks and a bottle wine foster a conversation that puts the past in perspective and offers a path for the future.

With Sunflowered, Grandberry (performer, playwright, lyricist, composer), Aidaa Peerzada (playwright) and Alissa Rhode (music director, composer and arranger) have put together a musical that spans generations, family and friendships.

Sunflowered runs through Oct. 29. More info here https://northernskytheater.com/