‘Pipeline’ Asks: Can the ‘Destiny’ of Poverty Be Changed Through Education

× Expand Photo by Lily Shea Next Act Theatre - Pipeline Ibraheem Farmer and Kristin E. Ellis in Next Act Theatre's 'Pipeline'

Omari is a student at an upscale private boarding school, which is predominately white. Omari is black. His parents have sent him there to escape his public-school environment and have a better chance at life. But Omari finds himself in serious trouble and could be expelled.

Such is the premise of this excellent play—and first-rate production— of Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau, currently staged at Next Act Theatre. In this engrossing 100-minute drama (no intermission), we are catapulted into the conflict within the first minutes as Omari’s mother, a teacher herself, struggles with the shocking news: her son has physically attacked a teacher. How could this happen given all the opportunities afforded Omari? How has she failed as a parent? Or has she?

Director Jamil A.C. Mangan has taken Morrisssea’s realistic dialogue and inner-city settings and turned this “mystery” of Omari’s behavior into a highly creative and soul-searching social commentary on changing one’s “destiny” from impoverishment to enrichment through education. In doing so, the public school to public jail “pipeline” is halted. Morriseau’s references to Richard Wright’s Native Son and the poetry of Gwendolyn Brooks imaginatively underscores the tension and pressure of this young black man—and his young black girlfriend, Jasmine—and they try to navigate a world that is radically different from their roots.

And the pressure is just as great for Omari’s parents, divorced, who only want the best for their son at any cost, literally. Pipeline is just as much a family drama of parents trying to protect their child and that makes this play and production relate on so many levels. It is a remarkable work of writing and storytelling and one that resonates long after the lights go up and the stage goes dark.

This is due in large part to Mangan’s no-holds-barred direction and a uniformly excellent acting ensemble of six actors. As Omari, Ibraheem Farmer gives us a stunning multi-dimensional portrait of a young man at times confident yet lost, caring yet defiant. As his mother, Nya, Kristin E. Ellis is truly the “matriarch” of this story, so determined to save her son that she loses herself in the process. Even the supporting roles shine: Malaina Moore brings an innocent yet street savvy attitude—and comic relief—as Jasmine. Omari’s father, played by Will Simms II unveils his own vulnerability under the tough bravado and is about as real as it gets. Tami Workentin takes the grizzled, veteran public teacher role and showcases a system stacked against her as well. And as the sweet, caring school security guard, James Carrington shows side of humanity rarely seen with such roles.

Pipeline provides no easy answers to the questions it raises. But then, again that’s the point: it’s a constant struggle for those who want to do better—and try to do better. But somehow, life—and our backstories—get in the way.

Pipeline runs through March 6 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For more information, call: 414-278-0765 or visit nextact.org.