Racine Theatre Guild Tells ‘A Christmas Story’ On Stage

Racine Theatre Guild - Paolo Wood Racine Theatre Guild - Paolo Wood

A Christmas Story is the lone contender with It’s a Wonderful Life for favorite holiday picture. It’s the Depression-era tale of nine-year old Ralphie who wants only one thing for Christmas: a Red Ryder air rifle.

Based on the fictionalized recollections of storyteller Jean Shepherd, the beloved 1983 movie will be brought to the stage next month by Racine Theatre Guild. Managing-Artistic Director Doug Instenes helmed the Guild’s previous production of A Christmas Story in 2003.

The challenge in staging A Christmas Story comes from its many moving parts. It’s not a static film. Short scenes take place in the family house, at Ralphie’s school, the Christmas tree lot, the department store, on car rides and in dreams. “Because this is such a beloved show for many, you have to do the movie justice,” Instenes says. “You have to be true to the movie but have to adapt it so it will work well on stage. It’s a fun and creative challenge.”

Why has A Christmas Story endured? “I think people love the show because it is a nostalgic look at our past,” Instenes continues. “Many of us have fond memories of our childhood. A simpler time, when families gathered around the radio, and shared a meal. A meal you looked forward to all year. I think this play reminds us to enjoy the simple things in life.”

Ralphie is played by Paolo Wood, an 8th grader at Starbuck Middle School but already a seasoned performer. “His first mainstage production with us was in The Wizard of Oz in 2019,” Instenes says. “He has also taken classes at the Racine Theatre Guild including the class-to-stage production of Schoolhouse Rock, Live! Jr. and 101 Dalmatians, KIDS, along with the virtual class of The Show Must Go Online! He also made an appearance in the Racine Children’s Theatre virtual reader's theater production of Packy’s Holiday Special: How the Grinch Stole Christmas last year.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Racine Theatre Guild presents A Christmas Story Dec. 3-19 at 2519 Northwestern Avenue (Highway 38).

For tickets, visit racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.