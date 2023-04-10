Simply Spectacular ‘Frozen’ Melts Hearts of Kids and Adults

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy © Disney Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Lauren Nichole Chapman as Elsa in 'Frozen' Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Lauren Nichole Chapman as Elsa in 'Frozen'

One of the hallmarks of any Disney theatrical production is its quality. And that is fully on display in the touring version of Frozen which roared into town with blizzard-like force on Thursday at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

With just the right mix of magic and enchantment—not to mention a top-notch cast and technical crew—this show is going to blow you away, blizzard or not.

Before getting to the cast, consider the world of Frozen. Set in a northern land of snow and ice, Frozen is an ever-changing landscape, backed by a brilliant display of the Northern Lights. Under the technical supervision of Aurora Productions, the sets, lighting and projection combine impressively to create a world that may seem daunting, yet also inviting, to young children.

Based on the hit film of 2013, the musical Frozen is a bit longer than the film (at two hours) and packs in some extras that amplify the general storyline (which is basically the same in both media). With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, it further plumbs the inner lives of the main characters.

Matches the Broadway Original

This reviewer was fortunate enough to see Frozen on Broadway several years ago. The show, which opened to mixed reviews, was among the shows that didn’t survive the pandemic. For whatever reason, Disney Productions decided to focus on its current-running Broadway shows: The Lion King (now in its 25th year) and Aladdin. It wasn’t certain that Frozen could regain its appeal after such a long absence.

Judging from opening night in Milwaukee, they needn’t have worried. At the show’s conclusion, the audience nearly leapt out of their seats to give it a standing ovation. Afterwards, more than a few adults commented, “I liked the show a lot better than I thought I would.”

Part of Frozen’s glory can be attributed to the money Disney sunk into the show. The musical is blessed with a large cast, and its own band of traveling musicians (not always the case with touring shows). Every facet of the show is presented at the highest level, whether it’s the mountains, the costumes or the oversized castle where one of the princesses is eventually crowned queen. It’s every bit as grand as seeing The Lion King or Aladdin onstage. (By the way, Aladdin is one of the shows coming to Milwaukee soon as part of the 2023-24 Broadway series at the Marcus Center.)

The only slightly disappointing fact is that the songs added to the musical lack the punch of those featured in the original film. There’s nothing wrong with them, but they are definitely lacking. The exception may be a number sung by a new character, Oaken (Jack Brewer, a standout performer). For the opening of the second act, this general store owner introduces the cast (and the audience) to the Nordic concept of “Hygge” (pronounced hoo-gah). In this animated production number, a small sauna seems to contain the entire ensemble (except for the main characters). Dressed in towels (and, sometimes, even less) the dancers prance around the snow-filled scene until the bitter cold forces them back into the sauna. It’s a delightful number that everyone can enjoy.

The only difference between Broadway and the touring version involves its most spectacular special effect, which involves Queen Elsa. On Broadway, Elsa moves about the stage before the special effect takes place. In the tour, Elsa climbs and then descends a short staircase, unleashing the effect as she walks towards the audience. Either way, the effect is stunning, and audiences murmured for at least a minute or two after the effect happens (no spoilers here).

Sisterly Love Wins the Day

As in the movie, the show’s protagonists are two sisters, Elsa and Anna. As Elsa, Broadway veteran Caroline Bowman has a chance to display her vocal chops long before the character launches into the Academy Award-winning song, “Let It Go.” She creates an Elsa who must compromise between being controlled and emotionless, while yearning to be more open and sympathetic to her sister. After years of hiding her secret powers, she unleashes them on a nearby mountaintop, creating a kingdom of ice. (As Elsa sings, “the snow never bothered me anyway.”)

At the peril of her own life, Anna (deftly played by Lauren Nicole Chapman) goes after Elsa. She wants to help her sister but also to let her know that, after Elsa’s departure, the kingdom has descended into an eternal winter.

Along the way, Anna comes upon an intrepid ice vendor, Kristoff (Dominic Dorset) and his reindeer sidekick, Sven (Collin Baja, who alternates the role with another actor). Another film favorite is a little snowman called Olaf. He’s guided by a puppet master (Jeremy Davis). Together, Sven and Olaf create many sweet and memorable touches for which Disney musicals are known.

As Kristoff, Dominic Dorset exudes the character’s sweet and goofy charm. He is seemingly unaware of his attraction to Anna (until almost everyone else in the show points this out). The actors who operate Sven and Olaf are absolutely brilliant in their delivery.

Adults may not be bowled over by the appearance of characters such as Sven and Olaf, but they aren’t Disney’s desired audience. On opening night, dozens of pint-sized princesses—many of them dressed in ice-blue gowns and golden crowns—were clamoring to purchase stuffed animals resembling Olaf and Sven at the merchandise booth.

Director Michael Grandage keeps things moving swiftly during the entire performance. There’s no interruption during this seamless production, not even during set changes, which seem to fade in and out with cinematic effect.

The cast is wonderful in every respect, especially when displaying Rob Ashford’s choreography. The women, dressed in full-skirted ballgowns in one scene, seem to float on air as they dance during Queen Elsa’s coronation. It’s enough to make a little princess swoon, and many will later go to sleep while dreaming of their experience at the Marcus Center.

Frozen continues through April 16 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water Street. Masks are optional. For ticket information, call 414-273-7121, or visit marcuscenter.org.