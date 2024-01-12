Skylight Music Theatre Beats the Winter Blues with Xanadu

× Expand Xanadu logo

It’s fair to say that Milwaukee theater artist Doug Clemons’ heart pumps to a disco beat, maybe with a little pop synth thrown in. A room full of bright colors doesn’t hurt, either.

It’s also fair to say that Clemons may have found his signature musical in Xanadu, which he directs for Skylight Music Theatre this month. The show, which opens January 26 and runs through February 11 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, grabs the 1980s by its proverbial “mall hair,” resulting in the type of explosive extravaganza that Clemons’ usually only dreams about.

“Xanadu is a show I’ve always loved,” enthuses Clemons, who moved to Milwaukee from Utah to attend Cardinal Stritch College. “It has a joyful ridiculousness that I am naturally attracted to. Bright colors, leg warmers and roller skates—it’s everything I’ve ever loved.

“This also is the most full-blooded ‘Doug’ show I’ve ever been involved with,” the director confides.

Muses are Watching

The stage musical was adapted from the 1980 film version starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly by author Douglas Carter Beane, who also drew inspiration for the story’s mythology narrative from, of all things, Clash of the Titans, the 1981 Ray Harryhausen special effects classic. The odd combination of influences is augmented with music composed by Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra fame with lyrics by Australian singer/songwriter and producer John Farrar.

The story, in short, concerns a chalk artist named Sonny Malone, who creates a mural of the Greek muses at Venice Beach, Calif., that he is unhappy with. But he doesn’t know the muses themselves are watching—both from Mount Olympus and the Cabot Theatre’s ceiling mural—and emerge from this own mural to provide him with the inspiration he needs to pursue his art. After that, things start to get, well, even more interesting.

“Xanadu at its core is about artistic aspirations and having the guts to pursue your dreams,” Clemons says. “An artist needs inspiration to create truly great work, and Sonny’s story is one of love, one of betrayal, but one ultimately with a happy ending.”

And that’s not to mention the costumes, a colorful cavalcade of ‘80s drag created by designer Jason Orlenko, whose work is well known throughout Milwaukee’s theater scene.

“Jason bleeds Xanadu,” Clemons says. “The dresses are chiffon over sequins, sparkling and fabulous. I think Jason wakes up thinking about this type of design.”

Colorful costumes are one thing, but then there are the roller skates, central to the story and its ‘80s mythology. The production enlisted Roll Train MKE, a Third Ward enterprise devoted to preserving and teaching the art of Black culture roller skating, to help train the cast. The group devoted its time and talents to recreate a roller disco environment that became central to the plot, Clemons explains.

In the end, the director thinks the combination of talent will render a work truly unique during a bleak January’s theater season.

“When I cast this show, I looked for performers who could sing well, dance well and, most importantly, made me want to dance with them,” Clemons says. “Xanadu is about pursuing your joy. My goal is to put a little joy in audience members’ pockets to take it home and share it with someone they care about.

“And I also expect to see audience members dancing in the aisles during the show,” he adds.

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Xanadu runs Jan. 26–Feb. 11 in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For more information and tickets visit skylightmusictheatre.org.