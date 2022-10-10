Spectacular ‘Sound of Music’ Rings Through Franklin

× Expand Photo: Forte Theatre Company Forte Theatre Company 'The Sound of Music' Forte Theatre Company 'The Sound of Music'

Franklin can boast of its impressive Rock as a year-round attraction, but for the following week, it also has the beautiful hills of Austria.

A wonderful production of The Sound of Music opened last weekend at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts (at Franklin High School). It is being produced by fledgling Forte Theatre, a theatre company dedicated to bringing professional theater to Milwaukee’s south side suburbs.

For the uninitiated, The Sound of Music is set in Austria in 1938, as the Nazis begin their push into neighboring territories. Maria, an exuberant young governess, brings music and happiness back to a broken family that is still grieving the loss of a mother and wife who died several years earlier. At first, Maria is very nervous about the thought of being in charge of the seven children in Captain von Trapp’s family. Eventually, she falls in love with the children, and then with the Captain, too. The whole family must flee Austria after the Captain refuses to serve in the German military.

Most readers will be more familiar with the popular 1965 film than the stage play. The film was shot in Austria, with its breathtaking choreography and the effervescent Julie Andrews as Maria, and the late Christopher Plummer as the handsome but strict Captain von Trapp. The musical, based on true events, features the music of Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers.

Like the film, the musical features many of the same songs, such as “Edelweiss”, “My Favorite” Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi” and “The Sound of Music.” The score also features a couple of additional tunes, which were edited from the film.

Tony Award Winner

The 1959 Broadway production starred the late Mary Martin, and it won five Tony Awards. It was a blockbuster Broadway hit that played for years on the Great White Way.

In the Franklin production, a large cast, under the able direction of Randall Dodge, performs brilliantly. Particularly noteworthy are the convent nuns, who are sometimes overlooked in stage productions. Led by the incredibly talented Kathy Pyeatt as Mother Abbess, the nuns sing with such conviction that is almost brings tears to your eyes. Later, when Pyeatt breaks into her solo number, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” it is one of the musical’s highlights.

The uniformly excellent cast is led by Sarah Zapiain as Maria, with Matt Specht as Captain von Trapp. Zapiain captures the innocence of a young girl who longs to become a nun. However, it’s clear to almost everyone that her behavior is far too rambunctious for the confines of a convent. She is sent to the lavish nearby estate of Captain von Trapp to take care of his young children, ranging from age 5 to 16.

An Adorable and Talented Group of Child Performers

Zapiain is a multi-talented performer, in a role that demands that she sing, dance and act with precision. She demonstrates Maria’s modest charm as well as her determination to bring joy back into the household. Yet, she isn’t afraid to stand up to the Captain when necessary. Specht does a fine job of portraying the Captain’s stiff demeanor, and it’s heartwarming to see him soften as he lets down his guard.

The von Trapp kids range from Emma Hipp as an age-appropriate Liesl, the oldest; to Alexus Coleman as the scene-stealing, five-year-old Gretl. The remainder are: Johnathan Doome, Nora Griffin, Johnny Koniar, Naomi Robinson and Gemma Gerovac.

The children’s extensive wardrobe ranges from uniforms and play clothes (made from “old curtains”) to dressier clothes for a grown-up party at the von Trapp mansion (costumes by Mary Seigel). The children shine when performing such numbers as “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things” and “So Long, Farewell.”

Zapiain and Specht convey a growing admiration and eventual romantic interest as the older lovers, while Hipp and Brandon Engle as Rolf demonstrate their own growing attraction in the tune, “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.”

Maya Danks as Elsa and Ryan Jay as Max Detweiler are always fun to watch in their several scenes together. Young viewers are sure to giggle at Detweiler’s antics as he attempts to get his way despite the Captain’s wishes.

The only quibble with this family-friendly production is its running time. At two hours, 40 minutes, it may be too long for some of younger viewers’ attention spans. Although the “extra” musical numbers are staged adeptly, they may push the musical’s length beyond what very young children can handle.

Imaginative Set Design and Lighting

The set design (by Robert L. Sagadin) imaginatively uses a few pieces to convey multiple locations. The set consists of painted backdrops and a number of large set pieces that descend and rise from the fly space, under the lighting by designer Abby James. A small staircase is inserted for one of the children’s best-known numbers, “So Long, Farewell.”

Overall, the musical moves along briskly, and features lovely choreography (by Silken Amelia) and the excellent contribution of Music Director Paul Helm. The small orchestra has a full sound that supports the well-known songs. These are some of the finest musical songs ever written, and they are still wonderful to hear in this heartwarming show.

For families and those who love classic musicals, The Sound of Music is a must-see production. Forte Theatre can be proud of its latest contribution to local theater.

The Sound of Music continues through October 16 at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts, 8222 S. 51st St., Franklin. For tickets, call Forte Theatre at 414-366-3634 or visit fortetheatrecompany.org.