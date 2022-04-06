The Temptations Come Alive at the Marcus Center’s Uihlein Hall

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy Ain't Too Proud Broadway show Ain't Too Proud

The Temptations were one of the building blocks of Motown’s empire. Based on founder Otis Williams’ book, the stage production Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations recounts the rise (and in some cases fall) of this band of brothers as they chase success, initially as children of the South adapting to the streets of Detroit.

The fast-paced production is built on dozens of tunes, from the group’s early success (“not exactly Langston Hughes but it made the charts”) to songs like "My Girl" and "I Wish It Would Rain," that have become an enduring soundtrack for continuing generations.

Marcus Paul James as Williams, the group’s guiding light, leads the quintet as they get signed to by Berry Gordy Jr.’s record label, recording songs written by Smokey Robinson.

“Quality control is my secret weapon at Motown,” Gordy tells Williams. And like that city’s legendary automobile assembly lines Williams builds the group to its classic lineup of himself, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks and David Ruffin.

Written by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the two-act performance is part history lesson and part American success story, as Williams’ determination pays off in his quest to keep The Temptations revitalized. The tightly choregraphed cast matches the up-tempo energy of the classic songs, performed by a crack band.

The everchanging marquee backdrop serves as a Greek chorus, moving the group across the country and on to London. Cameos from Motown’s golden era by The Supremes and Tammi Terrell add depth but it is the self-destructive demise of both Kendricks and Ruffin that illuminate fame’s dark side. Ruffin’s story is right out of Shakespeare.

Early on, Williams gives up on songwriting to focus on the group’s success. Sharkskin suits give way to wide collars as the ‘60s waned and producer Norman Whitfield guides the band away from ballads to proto-funk and psychedelic material like "Cloud Nine" and “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone.” In closing, as the lone surviving member from the group’s glory years, Williams reflects philosophically on the career of The Temptations and his refrain of never looking back.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations plays through April 10 at Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts milwaukee.broadway.com/shows/aint-too-proud.