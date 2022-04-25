When ‘Little Women’ Start to Sing

× Expand Photo: Forte Theatre Forte Theatre "Little Women: The Musical" Forte Theatre "Little Women: The Musical"

Rarely has a Milwaukee theater made a more impressive debut than Forte Theatre has done with its current production of Little Women: The Musical. From start to finish, the company has created one of the gems of Milwaukee’s early spring season. The show continues at the Martin Luther High School Fine Arts Center through May 1.

Don’t fret if you’ve never heard of Forte Theatre. This husband-and-wife team, who now live in Franklin, attempted to launch the company’s inaugural season in 2019 with a production of Miracle on 34th Street. Like most performing arts companies, their plans were disrupted by the pandemic. The company came together again in December 2021 to re-stage the show.

Now they are back at it with a superb production of Little Women: The Musical. Under the direction of Randell Dodge, a New York-based actor who is the theater’s co-founder, a winning cast delivers Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale.

The story focuses on four sisters from New England who manage to keep their spirits up during the Civil War. The family, which barely lived above the poverty level even prior to the war, is struggling. The girls’ father (who is never seen in this show) leaves home to become a chaplain on the front lines of the war. This means it falls on their mother, Marmee (Candace Decker), to keep the household afloat. Marmee becomes the rock on which all the girls depend during this critical time in their upbringing, when they grow from children to become full-fledged women.

Spirited Women Rally During Hard Times

During the entire show, one never forgets the burden that the war places on Marmee. It becomes even clearer during her number, “Here Alone.” Thanks to Decker’s acting and vocal talents, she turns this somber number into a heartbreaking showstopper.

Early on, one gets a clear picture of these boisterous girls. The oldest girl, Meg (Guinevere Casper), is dreamy and romantic. Her sister Jo (exquisitely played by Sarah Zapiain) is a force of nature who eventually becomes the writer that she always longed to be. Jo is very possessive of her younger sister, Beth (Ashley Oviedo), a talented pianist who eventually falls ill. The youngest sister, Amy (Molly Kempfer), first appears spoils and brattish. But she eventually matures and comes into her own when a doting, wealthy aunt (Barbi McGuire) escorts her on a trip to Europe.

Little Women: The Musical was written by Allen Knee, with music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein. It burst onto Broadway for a relatively short run in 2005. The show earned a Tony Award nomination for now-Broadway legend Sutten Foster, who played the mischievous Jo. Also appearing in the Broadway cast (as Marmee) was Maureen McGovern.

A Traditional Broadway Formula

For all its strengths, the show remains tied to a traditional Broadway formula. It does not dazzle; instead, it reminds us of a simpler time. Little Women: The Musical focuses on many well-known chapters from the original books (Little Women originally was released in two volumes). Still, the story is mesmerizing in the hands of director Randall Dodge and his cast.

It should be noted that the show’s production values are limited in its current space. Still, the costumes (by Olivia Jardas) are stunning, especially the ball gowns that are loaned to the girls by their wealthy aunt. Also, appropriate wigs, hairstyles and make-up contribute to the show’s overall “look.”

With the aid of pre-recorded music (by Music Director Ryan Cappleman), the girls, their mother and sometimes prickly aunt create a sweeping tale of delightful episodes, each intended to capture the audience’s hearts. The show is unabashedly sentimental, as expressed by songs such as “More Than I Am,” sung by Meg and John (Joshua Groth), the suitor who eventually becomes Meg’s husband.

Even on this small stage, movement and choreography by Ryan Cappleman keeps things moving along. Lighting is provided by Abby James.

Strong performances also are turned in by Joel Kopischke as the family’s formidable neighbor, Mr. Lawrence; by Brett Sweeney as his grandson Laurie; and Prof. Bhaer (Timothy Conn), a somewhat stuffy fellow who must overcome his inability to express his emotions.

The musical’s two hour and 10-minute running time seems to fly by as new challenges for these four girls continue to unfold. At the center of the action is Jo, who temporarily moves from Massachusetts to New York City in pursuit of a writing career. Actor Sarah Zapiain, as Jo, creates a believable and sympathetic character. Zaplain’s singing voice is just as impressive as her acting abilities, and she shines during songs such as “Better,” “Astonishing” and “Some Things are Meant to Be,” which Jo sings with her ailing sister, Beth.

While many of these songs are deliberately touching, none can match Marmee’s farewell solo, “Days of Plenty,” in which she tries to accept the loss of her daughter. As she sings it, don’t be surprised to find a lot of sniffling in the audience.

A Professional Company for the City’s Southwest Suburbs

In its mission to become the (only) professional theater company in Milwaukee’s Southwest suburbs, Forte Theater continues to expand its vision. The company’s 2022-23 season productions will be held at Franklin High School. In October, the company plans to mount The Sound of Music. It will be followed by another musical, Into the Woods, in April 2023. As a “professional” company, the founders pledge to pay actors more than a small stipend. According to executive director Brenda Dodge, the company plans to offer Equity union wages to its cast when finances allow.

In the meantime, girls and women will be particularly enchanted with Little Women: The Musical. The heartwarming story, intended as pure, family-friendly entertainment, delights with its infinite charms. Many films about Little Women have been made over the years, but the musical stands on its own as a conduit for family love conquering all.

Little Women: The Musical continues through May 1 at the Martin Luther High School Fine Arts Center at 5201 S. 76th St. in Greendale (near Southridge shopping mall). For tickets, click on fortetheatrecompany.org, or call 414-366-3634.