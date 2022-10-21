Women Debating Science in Renaissance Theaterworks’ ‘The How and the Why’

Renaissance Theaterworks 'The How and Why'

The How and the Why is a show where scientific theories meet educated, hard working women in a beautiful story of science, motherhood, and personal growth. Renaissance Theaterworks is dedicated to bringing insightful works performed by women to everyone that enters their theater, making them a company sure to leave a lasting impression on the Milwaukee theater scene.

With themes of science and thoughtful commentary on the struggles of women, The How and the Why makes for a contemplative show, perfect for attending with mothers, daughters, and grandmothers. “I’ve wanted to do this play for years. It’s so smart and funny. Plays that showcase smart women talking about complex ideas remain shockingly rare,” says Suzan Fete, director. “The How and the Why explores the difficult choices modern women continue to face. It’s a textured work about mothers and daughters and desire and destiny.”

The show was chosen for its strong, female protagonists, its complex relationships, and the interesting take on scientific theories. It makes for a show that is abundant in emotions; touching, heartwarming, and riveting. “The conflict in ’The How and The Why’ consists in large part between two competing scientific theories. We watch two brilliant evolutionary biologists debate and challenge each other. Each one firm in their belief that it is their hypothesis that contains the key to humanity! It's fascinating! And it’s a challenge to make sure all the science and the technical language is communicated in a way that is clear to the audience,” says Fete. “We are so fortunate to have an amazing pool of talented actors in Milwaukee!”

The show, which features actresses Mary MacDonald Kerr and Elyse Edelman, is sure to leave audiences enamored with the genius dialogue that writer Sarah Treem has mastered. “I’m so lucky to work with gifted artists that are so committed to their craft. By the end of the day, we are all exhausted and jubilant in that wonderful way that only happens when you are working as hard as you can on something you love!” says Fete.

Renaissance Theaterworks is eager to get the show in front of Milwaukee theatergoers. Fete says, “Besides working with two of my favorite actors, my favorite part of this show is telling a story that we never get to see. Two bold opinionated women at the top of their field—a field that remains male-dominated—completely owning the stage. It is rare, and it is awesome!”

The How and The Why will run at Renaissance Theaterworks, at 255 S Water St., Oct. 21-Nov. 13. For tickets, visit r-t-w.com/shows/the-how-and-the-why.