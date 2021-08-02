Art & Chalk Fest 2021

Come to West Bend for this year’s annual Art & Chalk Fest at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA)—a live arts weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 21-22. This free, outdoor, live arts festival is set amidst the museum’s four-acre campus and features artists from across Wisconsin. Experience live art demonstrations from artists who specialize in Ebru (the Turkish art of marbling), tintype photography, pottery, poetry, plein-air painting, weaving, and of course, chalk art. Watch your festival t-shirt memento screenprinted before your eyes from a press on wheels. Or walk away with a henna tattoo. Perhaps encounter a poetry reading. Kids will flock to the balloon animals.

Art activities for all ages are offered throughout the weekend along with live entertainment and music, food vendors, a beer garden, and free admission for the weekend to the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Stay the day and join us Saturday night for two special musical performances by Milwaukee’s Dead Horses followed by Appleton-based singer-songwriter Cory Chisel featuring an immersive large-scale video projection on the museum.

Event Details

Saturday, August 21 | 10 a.m-5 p.m. | Festival and Museum Open

Saturday, August 21 | 6 p.m.-9 p.m. | After Hours Concerts

Sunday, August 22 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Festival and Museum Open

Monday, August 23 | 9 a.m. | Chalk Send Off

The Museum of Wisconsin Art is located at 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend.