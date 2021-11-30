Arts Incubator Planned for Mitchell Street

× Expand Photo by Juan Miguel Martinez Mitchell Street Arts Club

The future of Mitchell Street on Milwaukee’s South Side has long been up in the air, especially after the closing of Goldmann’s Department Store (930 W. Historic Mitchell St.) and the Modjeska Theater (1134 W. Historic Mitchell St.), two Milwaukee institutions dominated the South Side neighborhood which was and remains a landing point for the immigrant population in Milwaukee.

Shortly after Goldmann’s closed in 2017, the department store’s co-owner Jerry Lewis opened Mitchell Street Menswear down the street in the building that housed the Kunzelmann Esser (710 W. Historic Mitchell St.), a furniture store renovated into affordable housing with artists in mind. Mitchell Street Menswear continued for a few years but closed after Lewis’ death.

Plans for the empty space have been advanced by Rew Gordon. director of the “Mitchell Street Arts Club,” a working title for the planned arts and business incubator. From Chicago, Gordon came to Milwaukee to work on the Biden campaign last year and started liking the city more and more.

Recently, flyers circulated for “Neighborhood Listening Sessions” as to what was going to be done with the ample space. Members of the community, as well as city officials, came to listen and share opinions.

According to Gordon: “The project was built out with a simple backbone of including working-artist studios. Both the Alderman, José Pérez, and BID #4 Director, Nancy Bush, early on said people often call their offices asking for such places.

“Further research has concluded that the city at large is experiencing a shortage of artist studios. Beyond that component, which is designed to be only a small footprint of the whole space, the project was designed through listening to stakeholders, and then conducting research on what will be commercially viable for the new nonprofit.” Gordon plans tech support resources for many businesses in the area, including restaurants.

Events are also planned for the space. “We'll be hiring a stage manager from the area to help shape programming for all of the communities that call the neighborhood home,” Gordon says. “The listening sessions drummed up a lot of excitement for the project. It was an opportunity for everyone in the room to hear where everyone was coming from.”

There have been some complaints. “The community should be a lot more involved in what is happening here in their neighborhoods, especially when it is being run by someone who is not from the neighborhood”, said one resident who preferred to remain anonymous.

However, most residents Gordon’s plan for the space, which also include small gallery, a coworking area, and a Makerspace with access to woodworking machines, a kiln and ceramics equipment, a darkroom, a street art room and more. For an affordable membership price, it’s set to be a place for people to work, learn, experiment, grow and play.